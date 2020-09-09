Reporter's notebook: Wildfires in Clackamas, Marion and Washington counties

PORTLAND, Oregon — Multiple wildfires are burning in parts of Oregon and southwest Washington on Wednesday. KGW has multiple reporters out in the field covering the fires.
This notebook will share their live updates from the field.
Clackamas County: Morgan Romero
KGW's Morgan Romero is at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds, which is an evacuation site where many people have brought their livestock.
1 p.m. The fairgrounds site is reaching capacity for holding animals in pens/stalls. They do have space on the property for people who can tie up their animals or have their animals in a trailer.
Morgan spoke with a woman named Glenda who came to the fairgrounds with her two horses and three sheep, after evacuating her home in Molalla. Glenda had to leave behind her turkeys and chickens.
12 p.m. People are checking in at the Red Cross Cascades Region evacuation site at Clackamas Community College. Many people have evacuated their own homes to go to a relative's house, then had to evacuate from there just hours later.
Marion County: Christine Pitawanich
KGW's Christine Pitawanich is in Stayton covering the Santiam Fire.
3:30 p.m. This is what one family's home looks like now after the fire.
3 p.m. In the Mehama/Lyons area, homes are burned and people are trying to pick up.
1 p.m. The Chauran family is in Stayton after evacuating their home in Gates, which was leveled by the fire. Their parents' home is gone too. Now seven adult family members are packing into a 33-foot RV.
Washington County: Kyle Iboshi
KGW's Kyle Iboshi is near Newburg, where a fire is burning in the Bald Peak area of the Chehalem Mountains.
1 p.m. The fire is burning in rugged terrain north of Newberg.