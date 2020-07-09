The move would be a first for PGE. About 5,000 customers have been alerted that their power might be shut off due to dry weather and high winds.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington starting Monday at 11 a.m., indicating critical fire conditions. With that in mind, local agencies are taking steps now to prevent fires.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says all state forests will, or are, already in Extreme Fire Danger. The agency urges Labor Day campers to go home early. "Campers are encouraged to leave on Monday and visitors should consider delaying their trip until conditions moderate," said Jason Cox, ODF Public Affairs Specialist.

Strong winds, higher temperatures and extremely dry conditions are predicted early this week. Cox says dry conditions in late summer have historically resulted in some of the largest wildfires. “When you add in the wind coming from the East like we are expecting to see on Monday and those are going to be pretty strong winds, it really is a potential opportunity for a bad time."

Campers should also expect significant restrictions. There are already off-road vehicle bans and a ban on any campfires at some popular spots. Cox encourages people to know and check fire restrictions before heading out.

Because of the conditions, Portland General Electric(PGE) may make a move they've never made before: proactively shutting off power in certain areas in order to reduce the potential for wildfire. The high-risk area is near Mt. Hood, along Highway 26. Nearly 5,000 people will be affected.

“If loose tree limbs or other kinds of debris blow into power lines or electrical equipment and set off sparks, that can touch off a wildfire,” said Steven Corson with PGE.

He says no final decision has been made to shut off the power but the company is notifying customers who may be affected to give them time to prepare. PGE is also working with local emergency managers and will have boots on the ground first thing Monday, to determine if and when shutting off power is necessary and for how long.

The NWS predicts a strong East wind event starting Monday and continuing through at least Tuesday night.