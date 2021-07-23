Oregon ranchers find cattle burned to death and lost due to Bootleg Fire

“Everyone knows how many they have recovered of their own livestock. They have no idea how many either burned or have wandered off,” said rancher Chet Voght.

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday morning cows, including two calves, wander across burned, dusty land about 20 miles north of Bly, Ore. Their instincts are painfully correct. The land was once designated for grazing. Now, in the wake of the historically destructive Bootleg Fire, food and water are scarce. And the animals were lost.

They're relatively lucky, said lifelong rancher Chet Voght. Some local ranchers are finding their livestock burned to death. Others are frantically searching.

“Everyone knows how many they have recovered of their own livestock. They have no idea how many either burned or have wandered off,” he said.



Voght knows, it’s one more story of suffering.

“It’s decision time for a lot of people.”



In the wake of Southern Oregon’s #BootlegFire, ranchers are finding their cattle wandering & lost (last photo) or burned to death.



Chet Voght saved his livestock, but half his grazing land burned. Now he’s worried for a local industry. pic.twitter.com/I1AeqBzzxA — Maggie Vespa (@Maggie_Vespa) July 24, 2021

At more than 400,000 acres, the Bootleg Fire is the third largest wildfire in Oregon's history. It’s so strong, it's creating its own clouds and lightning.



More than 2,200 firefighters stationed at sprawling camps are battling the fire 16 hours a day. As of Friday afternoon, they had it 40% contained.



“This is a historic fire. It's one that people are going to remember,” said Marcus Kauffman, spokesman for Incident Management Team 1.

Already, dozens of families have lost everything. That includes Tim and Dee McCarley. Tuesday, they told KGW the fire had torched all their possessions. Their son David had lost his home.



“I know it's stuff, but it was my stuff. You know? Stuff that I valued,” Dee McCarley said.



The McCarleys had a small supply of water, which they use to put out hotspots and help neighbors. Amid historic drought, wells are running dry.



“They don't have water. We fill them up with water. They're doing gravity feed to their houses so they can flush their toilet,” Tim McCarley said.

