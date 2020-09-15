2 Marion County wildfire victims identified

The victims were Lyons residents Justin Cook, 41, and Cathy Cook, 71.

LYONS, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified two people who were killed by a wildfire burning in the area.

The victims were Lyons residents Justin Cook, 41, and Cathy Cook, 71. They were located near their property in the 32000 block of North Fork Lane SE.

There have been 10 confirmed deaths due to fires burning in Oregon, as of Tuesday morning: four from the Beachie Creek Fire in Marion County; four from the Almeda Drive Fire in Southern Oregon; one from the Holiday Farm Fire in Lane County; and one from the White River Fire in Wasco County, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

Last week, family said 13-year-old Wyatt Tofte and his grandmother, Peggy Mosso, were killed by a wildfire in Lyons.

The Beachie Creek Fire, located in the Santiam Canyon west of Detroit, had burned more than 190,000 acres and was 15% contained as of Tuesday afternoon, according to OEM.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office also said as of Tuesday morning, one person remains unaccounted for. Anyone wanting to report a loved one as missing in Marion County can call the sheriff’s office non-emergency dispatch line at 503-588-5032.