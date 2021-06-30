Gov. Brown, state leaders to give update on Oregon wildfires

There are nine large fires burning across the state, according to the governor. The largest, the Bootleg Fire, has burned nearly 390,000 acres in Southern Oregon.

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown will speak about Oregon's response to wildfires burning across the state during a briefing Tuesday morning. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. KGW will live stream it in the media player at the top of this article, on the KGW News app and on KGW's YouTube channel.

Other state authorities will join the governor and speak at the briefing:

Michael Stencel, state adjutant general

Mariana Ruiz-Temple, state fire marshal

Doug Grafe, chief of fire protection, Oregon Department of Forestry

Andrew Phelps, director, Office of Emergency Management

Gabriela Goldfarb, environmental public health section manager, Oregon Health Authority

The governor tweeted Monday that there are nine large fires burning across the state. The largest, the Bootleg Fire, has burned nearly 390,000 acres in and around the Fremont-Winema National Forest in Southern Oregon. It has grown to one-third the size of Rhode Island and is the fourth-biggest wildfire in Oregon's modern history, according to the Associated Press (AP).

LARGEST WILDFIRES IN OREGON HISTORY

Long Draw Fire, 2012: 558,000 acres

Biscuit Fire, 2002: 500,000 acres

Buzzard Complex Fire, 2014: 396,000 acres

Bootleg Fire, 2019: 388,000 acres (and growing)

At least 2,000 homes have been evacuated and another 5,000 threatened during the fire. At least 70 homes and more than 100 outbuildings have gone up in flames, the AP reports.