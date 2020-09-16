Evacuation levels reduced in Estacada, Molalla, Oregon City, Canby and Sandy

Estacada residents can now return home and are under a Level 2 "Set" evacuation order.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Evacuation level reductions were made in much of Clackamas County Wednesday afternoon as crews continue to fight the Riverside Fire and other wildfires in the area.

The following evacuation changes were announced:

The cities of Oregon City, Canby, and Sandy have been returned to “normal” status , with no evacuation level assigned.

The city of Molalla is now at Level 1 "Ready" (green).

The city of Estacada is now at Level 2 “Set” (yellow).

Areas encompassing the Dowty Fire, Unger Fire, and Riverside Fire remain at Level 3 “Go” (red).

The Mt. Hood National Forest remains under a closure order.

County officials also warned people returning home to take the following precautions:

Stay out of Level 3 evacuation areas and respect road closures. Increased traffic in these areas creates additional safety concerns for firefighters and other first responders operating in these areas.

Monitor your evacuation level area and be “Ready” or “Set” to evacuate if conditions change.

Be on the lookout for downed powerlines, roadway debris or other hazards.

Do NOT bring your livestock back to your home at this time.

Report criminal damage or theft to your home by calling non-emergency dispatch at 503-655-8211.

Residents are encouraged to stay inside due to poor air quality.

Conserve water usage.

Refer to the Clackamas County EOC resource page for additional information.