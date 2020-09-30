One-stop help for fire recovery in Clackamas County

Clackamas County also put together a one-stop information center for those beginning to navigate the maze of regulations and rules that will cover rebuilding.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency reports 6,050 Oregonians have asked for federal help after the wildfires. FEMA approved 1,847 so far. The agency offers grants and other help for homeowners and renters to recover from wildfires.

Clackamas County also put together a one-stop information center for those beginning to navigate the maze of regulations and rules that will cover rebuilding destroyed homes.

It's at 412 South Swiegle Avenue in Molalla. The center is open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. through Friday, October 2.

Evan Waymire was one of the first homeowners to visit.

He and his wife lost their home perched above the Clackamas River Tuesday, September 8. The Dowty Road Fire roared through a state park on the far side of the river, and whipped by strong winds had no problem leaping across the water and up a steep hillside.

“We were getting the last things together when the wind gusts started to lift embers from the trees on the opposite shore, up over the house and into the trees above our house. Which looked like Christmas tree lights with all the embers up there suspended in the tops of the trees,” said Waymire.

They will re-build but first, he’ll have to navigate a maze of rules and forms from insurance and government agencies.

“Yeah. I mean it's huge. Where do we begin? We have to find builders; we have to do permits,” he said.

He found the information center in Molalla helpful and thinks more people should know about it.