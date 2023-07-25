Newell Road Fire shuts down 70-mile stretch of SR-14 in both directions; Level 3 evacuations ordered

The following area is under a Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation order: Cleveland/Bickleton from Dot Road east to Alder Creek, including south of Hale.

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Newell Road Fire, which has burned more than 50,000 acres in Klickitat County, has closed nearly 70 miles of Washington State Route 14 (SR-14) in both directions between US-97 and Washington State Route 221 (SR-221), and evacuation levels have expanded to Level 3 (Go Now) for certain areas.

The following area is under a Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation order, according to the Klickitat County 911 Dispatch / Emergency Management Facebook page:

Cleveland/Bickleton from Dot Road east to Alder Creek, including south of Hale

Klickitat County Emergency Management warned Tuesday afternoon that the fire had crossed Dot Road, and said any residents who had not yet evacuated to the east should do so immediately. A shelter for evacuees is set up at Grandview Middle School, located at 1401 West 2nd Street in Grandview.

East of Alder Creek to the Klickitat County line is under a Level 2 (Get Ready) evacuation order.

The fire also shut down a 70-mile stretch of SR-14 to all traffic in both directions between US-97 and SR-221, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported.

The Newell Road Fire started on Friday at 3:35 p.m. and had grown to an estimated 56,143 acres as of Tuesday morning. Fire officials said it was 20% contained. A total of 576 personnel are working the fire, along with 52 engines and four helicopters.

Fire evacuation levels

Fires have different levels of severity. In both Washington and Idaho, they can be thought of as READY, SET, GO.

LEVEL 1 - READY

This is the getting ready stage. Conditions could get worse, so you want to have your go bag ready.

LEVEL 2 - SET

This is when you are getting set to leave. Be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

LEVEL 3 - GO