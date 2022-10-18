Nakia Creek Fire may have been started by people shooting fireworks, officials say

Investigators are asking for help identifying people and a vehicle of interest seen near where the fire is burning on Oct. 9, the day it started

CLARK COUNTY, Wash — Fire officials say the Nakia Creek Fire is human caused since there was no lightning in the area at the time the fire started back on Sunday, October 9th. Investigators have released a video that shows the vehicle of interest. It was taken around 3:30 p.m. on October 9th from Larch Mountain. You can see a white, or light-colored, Subaru parked in a clearing of trees.

"Two males, two females, the Fire Marshal described the video as possibly shooting pyrotechnic devices is what the person taken video of the scene thought," Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy Chris Skidmore.

In the video, you can see smoke coming up nearby and officials believe the people were possibly shooting fireworks. Officials said the fire started around 3:45 p.m. that day. They are looking to identify the two men and two women who were seen by witnesses there. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clark County Fire Marshal's Office.

There is good news on the firefighting front.

"We're bringing in an estimated 140 extra resources, so there is going to be a lot more resources on the fire, that going to be firefighters, aircrafts," said Natalie Weber, public information officer with the Oregon Department of Forestry.

She says 380 personnel are now engaged and recent weather conditions are working in their favor.

"It is a little bit foggy in the morning, we're having relatively high humidity recoveries overnight which is which is really helpful to the fight behavior we are seeing," said Weber.

Better mapping put the fire at just under 1,800 acres and evacuation levels are dropping dramatically.

When the fire blew up Sunday, over 3,000 people were told to "Go Now", in a Level 3 evacuation orders. On Monday night, it was reduced down to just 550 people.

With favorable weather conditions and extra hands on deck to battle this blaze, fire officials are feeling optimistic.