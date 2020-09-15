'It's shown us how much love there is in this world': Molalla residents step up to help each other during wildfires

People are donating cash, goods and food to help people in need.

MOLALLA, Ore. — Smoke still shrouds Molalla. People here are beginning to clean up and make their way home.

"The last time I can remember it being this bad is when Mount Saint Helens blew," said Rod Rice.

Rice and his wife Patricia own the Highgate Farm in Molalla. They had to evacuate for a couple of days but went back to the farm each day to care for their livestock. Normally the animals roam freely on their property, but to keep them safe during the wildfires, the animals were kept in one central place. Now they are back working the farm.

"This is our moment of rest," said Patricia as the couple had breakfast in the Humble Pig Cafe in Molalla.

The restaurant is offering free meals to first responders and anyone else who needs something to eat. Much of what they're serving is made from food that was donated.