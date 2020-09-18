Residents of Mill City, Gates return to their homes after evacuation levels reduce

Evacuation levels for Mill City and Gates have been lowered to Level 2 (Be Set), opening up road access for residents.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Evacuation levels for Mill City and Gates have been lowered to Level 2 (Be Set), reopening roads to the area and allowing residents to return to their homes.

The two communities were initially placed under a Level 3 evacuation order because of the Beachie Creek Fire, which has burned more than 190,000 acres in Marion County.

According to a release from the Marion County Sheriff's office, people were allowed to return as of 10 a.m. Friday. The four-mile section of Highway 22 between the two cities will be open for travel but residents should be prepared to evacuate if conditions change.

The remainder of Highway 22 will remain closed between Highway 226 and milepost 29 near the west end of Mill City.

People returning to their residences and businesses will need to use the following route:

Highway 22 east to Highway 226

Highway 226 turns into Lyons/Mill City Drive

Lyons/Mill City Drive to Southwest Kingwood Avenue

Kingwood Avenue to Gates School Road

Gates School Road to East Sorbin Avenue

East Sorbin Avenue to Highway 22

Areas north of Mill City and Gates remain at Level 3 "Go" evacuation status.

The following roads are closed:

Carr Road

Hudel Road

Gates Hill Road north of the city limits

The current evacuations areas as of 10 a.m. Friday:

Detroit

Idanha

Breitenbush

Highway 22

Highway 226 east to milepost 29 including North Fork Road, Pioneer Road and other roads in this corridor

Level 2 "Be Set" areas:

Lyons

Mehama

Mill City

Gates

Fernridge Road, west of Shellburg Creek Road to Basil Hill

Crooked Finger Road

Moss Lane

Level 1 "Ready" areas: