CANYONVILLE, Ore. — The Milepost 97 fire, located a mile south of Canyonville, has grown to 11,009 acres with only 10 percent containment Monday morning.

The fire continues to move south, paralleling Interstate 5, fire officials said. Firefighters are focusing their efforts on suppressing the south side of the fire to prevent it from spreading towards communities.

On Sunday, ground crews worked to contain spot fires that crossed Interstate 5 near Turkey Creek at milepost 94, officials said. The southbound side of the freeway has been limited to one lane of traffic.

A firefighter was hit by rolling debris shortly after midnight. The firefighter received medical treatment on scene and was then flown to Rogue Valley Medical Center. The firefighter was released this morning. Fire officials told KGW there have been eight injuries connected to this fire, though the early Monday incident was the first major injury.

The fire is burning in steep, rocky terrain with limited access, and was filled with hazardous snags and overgrown brush. The current damages are estimated to be $2.1 million, with 586 structures in danger of being burned.

The Douglas County Sheriffs Office issued a Level 2 (Set) evacuation level for all residences on the west side of the freeway between Interstate mileposts 88-83. That includes Barton Road, Azalea-Glen Road, Old Booth Lane, Harrel Lane, Hobbs Lane, Fortune Branch Road on the Azalea-Glen side, Forrest Road, Realty Road, Quines Creek Road, Mobley Drive.

Residences off of Upper Cow Creek Road starting at I-5 milepost 88, east to the base of Galesville Dam, have been elevated to a Level 2 (Set) evacation level.

A Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice has been issued for residents living on Windy Creek Road at and above Woods Creek Road, and Barton Road south to Glendale Junction Road.

There are 931 people fighting the fire, having set up camp at the command center in Tri-City, Oregon. More are expected to come.

"That's going to be people not only locally here from around the area, but people from across the region and potentially across the west," Kyle Reed, of the Douglas Forest Protective Association, told KGW. "Things are really starting to come together now and [the command centers is] looking like a small city very quickly. We've got to bring people in from all over the place, from multiple different agencies."

All told, on Sunday, there were 37 hand crews, 41 engines, 11 dozers, 6 water tenders, five Type 1 helicopters, five Type 2 helicopters, five Type 3 helicopters, and 2 single engine air tankers.

The Oregon Health Authority is reminding those with an increased risk for complications from the wildfire smoke to be aware. Older adults, children, and people with heart and/or lung disease need to listen to their body and call a doctor if they start to experience symptoms.

