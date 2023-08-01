Marion County fire has burned 40 acres; 10 homes threatened

The Fern Ridge Road Fire is burning in grass and timber, about eight miles east of Stayton.

STAYTON, Ore. — A Marion County fire has burned 40 acres and is threatening 10 homes almost eight miles east of Stayton, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) confirmed to KGW on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started around noon Tuesday. It's reportedly burning in grass field and timber on ODF-protected land near Fern Ridge Road Southeast and Siegmund Road Southeast.

Two engines, two crews, one helicopter, one tender and one dozer have been assigned to the fire, ODF said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here