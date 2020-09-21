Vida man dies inside home inside Holiday Farm Fire perimeter

The Lane County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 59-year-old David Perry of Vida.

VIDA, Ore. — A 59-year-old man was found dead inside his home within the perimeter of the Holiday Farm Fire.

The man's body was found by firefighters inside a home off of Goodpasture Road in Vida on Sept. 11. On Monday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office identified him as David Perry.

"Our thoughts go out to Perry's family and friends as they grieve," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

The sheriff's office and Lane County Medical Examiner are investigating the death.

The Holiday Farm Fire, which started Sept. 7 east of Eugene, had burned more than 170,000 acres as of Monday morning, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM).