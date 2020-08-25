Oregon Red Cross Volunteers heading to California to help fire victims

A total of ten volunteers are going to be heading to California as early as Tuesday. Despite the pandemic, the Red Cross is making sure everyone is taken care of.

PORTLAND, Ore — As wildfires continue to burn across the state of California, local Red Cross volunteers from Oregon are going to be helping families who have lost everything. A total of ten volunteers are going to be heading to California as early as Tuesday. One of those volunteers is Darrell Fuller, who has been working with the Red Cross for the last three years.

He says no matter where they go, whether it’s locally or across the country, they make sure they work with local health departments. Fuller will have several responsibilities, including stocking food, cots, blankets and other relief supplies to help people affected by the wildfires.

“I’m a shelter worker and shelter workers do a variety of things from working inside large shelters to hotels”, said Fuller.

Fuller says despite the pandemic, the Red Cross is making sure everyone is taken care of. He said what they’ve done the last couple of years is have people stay in large shelters with cots and cafeteria-style food, but this time they’re preparing pre-made meals for the victims of the wildfires.