Live updates: Multiple fires burning in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple wildfires are burning throughout the Portland metro area and surrounding areas on Tuesday.

KGW is tracking multiple fires in Northwest Oregon and one in Southwest Washington. Evacuation notices have been issued, and roads and schools have been closed.

Here's the latest information:

Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation order for all of Dundee Road near Hagg Lake at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday because of a 5-acre fire burning in the hills south of the lake near Gaston.

Level 2 means residents should get set as a evacuation order to leave immediately could come at any moment.

Fire officials already closed Hagg Lake, shutting off boat access or use of the park around the lake.

Clark County

East County Fire & Rescue reported at 5:47 a.m. Tuesday that crews were responding to a wildfire in the area of Paradise Road and Northeast Rosemary Drive in Washougal and they asked residents in that area to be prepared to evacuate.