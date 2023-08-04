Evacuation orders issued for wildfire burning in Linn County

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notices have been issued for residents of Mount Tom, just outside of Harrisburg, deputies said.

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Multiple fire agencies are responding to a rapidly-growing wildfire burning near Harrisburg, east of Interstate 5.

Evacuation notices were quickly upgraded from Level 2 (Be Set) to Level 3 (Go Now) for all residents of the Mount Tom area, the Linn County Sheriff's Office said. There is also a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice for all residents on Coleman Road.

The fire sparked at around 4 p.m. Friday and has burned about 100 acres so far.

Smoke can be seen from I-5, but the highway remains open for now. Those in the area should be aware of the wildfire and check road information before traveling on Tripcheck's website.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal has activated two task forces to help with the blaze, making more resources available to fight the flames.

Here's what evacuation levels mean

Level 1 Notice - Be Ready: Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 Notice - Be Set: This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment's notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Level 3 Notice - Go Now: Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately. Listen to local media and watch for emergency personnel who may be coming by to give further instructions regarding the evacuation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

___

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here