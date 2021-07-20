Lightning caused the Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon. Here's what we know

The fire has become the largest in the U.S. this year, burning an area larger than the city of Los Angeles.

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — In less than two weeks, Southern Oregon's Bootleg Fire has become the fourth-largest wildfire in state history.

Officials say the fire was caused by lightning on July 6.

As of Wednesday, July 21, the fire has already burned 394,407 acres, which translates to more than 616 square miles — an area larger than the city of Los Angeles.

The fire is 32% contained but will likely become Oregon's third-largest wildfire, despite the more than 2,000 personnel working to get it under control.



These are three largest wildfires in the state's history:

Long Draw Fire burned more than 550,000 acres in Southeast Oregon in 2012.

Biscuit Fire burned more than 500,000 acres in Southern Oregon in 2002.

Buzzard Complex Fire burned more than 395,000 acres in Eastern Oregon in 2014.

Fire officials said 67 homes and 117 minor structures have been destroyed. A large but rural area is under Level 3 "go now" evacuation orders. Click here to see an evacuation map.

The fire burned an estimated 3,000 acres the day it started on July 7 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, northeast of Klamath Falls. It quickly ballooned in the first week, doubling in size multiple days in a row.

By its fifth day, it had already burned more than 143,000 acres (224.4 square miles), nearly the size of Chicago.

A little over a week after it started, fire officials said the Bootleg Fire was showing extreme behavior that was actually changing the weather around it, making it too dangerous to attack at times.

"It's changing the direction of the winds. It's creating its own clouds. It's creating lightning," said Marcus Kauffman, spokesman for Incident Command Team 1.

KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino noted that Oregon's four largest wildfires on record have all occurred within the last two decades. He said part of the reason for that has to do with climate change.

"We need to adapt our fire strategies as climate change is contributing to bigger fires and a longer fire season," he said, adding that about 80% of wildfires in Oregon are human-caused.

But there are other elements at play as well, and it has to do with past efforts to prevent forest fires.

"In the past, frequent, low intensity fires were the rule," Zaffino said. "Now our fires tend to burn hotter because they have more fuel to work with, in some cases because of past fire suppression practices that allowed for woody debris to build up over decades."

Here's a breakdown of how the much the Bootleg Fire has grown each day:

July 7 - 3,000 acres (4.7 square miles)

July 8 - 16,814 acres (26.3 square miles)

July 9 - 38,892 acres (60.8 square miles)

July 10 - 76,897 acres (120.2 square miles)

July 11 - 143,607 acres (224.4 square miles)

July 12 - 150,812 acres (235.6 square miles)

July 13 - 201,923 acres (315.5 square miles)

July 14 - 212,377 acres (331.8 square miles)

July 15 - 227,234 acres (355.1 square miles)

July 16 - 241,497 acres (377.3 square miles)

July 17 - 281,208 acres (439.4 square miles)

July 18 - 298,662 acres (466.7 square miles)

July 19 - 303,791 acres (474.7 square miles)

July 20 - 388,359 acres (606.8 square miles)

July 21 - 394,407 acres (616.3 square miles)