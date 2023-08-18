The fire is estimated to be 3,000 acres at this time. One person is confirmed dead.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The whole city of Medical Lake is under a Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuation due to a second-alarm, 3,000-acre wildfire, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Law enforcement has confirmed that one person has died in this fire.

Strong winds are fueling this fire and structures have been lost. According to the KREM 2 Weather Team, those winds are expected to persist through 7 p.m. Friday. As the wind calms, it will shift to a more northerly direction.

Multiple aircraft and over a dozen fire engines are heading to the scene.

Evacuations

At this time, Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:

City of Medical Lake

Eastern State Hospital

West to West Medical Lake

East to Bartholomew

North to Medical Lake City limits

South to Greengate

Residents west of Gray Road

Residents east to Clear Lake

Residents south to medical Lake Tyler Road

Residents north to Greengate Lane

SR 902 to Green Gate Lane, including Medical Lake Waterfront Park

Fancher Road

I-90 on the south

Medical Lake City Limits on the north

Silver Lake on the east

Clear Lake on the west

East of Silver Lake, specifically the area encompassed by Medical Lake

Four Lakes road to Lake Side Drive to Granite Lake Road with the southern boundary of I-90

Gray on the west

Murphy on the east

I-90 on the north

902 on the south

At this time, there are no evacuation levels for Cheney, according to Washington DNR.

Shelter in Place orders have been issued for:

Lakeland Village

Martin Hall

Pine Lodge

The latest evacuation notices can be found here.

Road closures

According to WSDOT East, westbound I-90 is closed at the US 2 Interchange in Spokane. There are no signed detours available, but drivers are being asked to avoid I-90/Medical Lake and SR 902.

Eastbound I-90 is closed at the Tyler and SR 904 interchange. A detour is available for this closure via SR 904 through Cheney.

There is no ETA for reopening at this time.

Evacuation centers

Evacuees at Cheney High School are currently being moved to Spokane Falls Community College. That shelter is located at 3410 W Whistalks Wy. Assistance available at the shelter will include food, cots and other needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following:

Prescription and emergency medication

Extra clothing

Pillows, blankets

Hygiene supplies

Important documents, and other comfort items

Special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys

Other items for family members who may have other needs

Absolutely devastating to watch a structure go down during the #grayfire @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/AGDNQ9Isj5 — Nathan Hyun (@Nathan_Hyun) August 19, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

