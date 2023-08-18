MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The whole city of Medical Lake is under a Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuation due to a second-alarm, 3,000-acre wildfire, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Law enforcement has confirmed that one person has died in this fire.
Strong winds are fueling this fire and structures have been lost. According to the KREM 2 Weather Team, those winds are expected to persist through 7 p.m. Friday. As the wind calms, it will shift to a more northerly direction.
Multiple aircraft and over a dozen fire engines are heading to the scene.
Evacuations
At this time, Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:
- City of Medical Lake
- Eastern State Hospital
- West to West Medical Lake
- East to Bartholomew
- North to Medical Lake City limits
- South to Greengate
- Residents west of Gray Road
- Residents east to Clear Lake
- Residents south to medical Lake Tyler Road
- Residents north to Greengate Lane
- SR 902 to Green Gate Lane, including Medical Lake Waterfront Park
- Fancher Road
- I-90 on the south
- Medical Lake City Limits on the north
- Silver Lake on the east
- Clear Lake on the west
- East of Silver Lake, specifically the area encompassed by Medical Lake
- Four Lakes road to Lake Side Drive to Granite Lake Road with the southern boundary of I-90
- Gray on the west
- Murphy on the east
- I-90 on the north
- 902 on the south
At this time, there are no evacuation levels for Cheney, according to Washington DNR.
Shelter in Place orders have been issued for:
- Lakeland Village
- Martin Hall
- Pine Lodge
The latest evacuation notices can be found here.
Road closures
According to WSDOT East, westbound I-90 is closed at the US 2 Interchange in Spokane. There are no signed detours available, but drivers are being asked to avoid I-90/Medical Lake and SR 902.
Eastbound I-90 is closed at the Tyler and SR 904 interchange. A detour is available for this closure via SR 904 through Cheney.
There is no ETA for reopening at this time.
Evacuation centers
Evacuees at Cheney High School are currently being moved to Spokane Falls Community College. That shelter is located at 3410 W Whistalks Wy. Assistance available at the shelter will include food, cots and other needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following:
- Prescription and emergency medication
- Extra clothing
- Pillows, blankets
- Hygiene supplies
- Important documents, and other comfort items
- Special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys
- Other items for family members who may have other needs
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
