SALEM, Oregon — A grass fire southwest of Salem has forced immediate evacuations of parts of Marion County.

The the south side of 4000 to 4300 blocks of Vitae Springs Road South River Heights and River Haven roads are under Level 3: GO NOW evacuation orders. This includes Riversprings, Riverheights and Riverhaven.

Vitae Springs Road South is closed between Skyline Road and Orville Road.

Salem Fire is responding and assisting with evacuations.