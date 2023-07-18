Large fire breaks out at paper manufacturing company in Washington

The fire broke out at Weyerhaeuser Paper Company. Industrial Way is closed both directions from Washington Way to Oregon Way.

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A large fire is burning at the Weyerhaeuser Paper Company in Longview, Washington, according to Washington State Department of Transportation Southwest (WSDOT SW).

Officials responded to the fire at 6:39 p.m. at 1701 Industry Way at the Nippon Dynawave chip operation known to most people as Weyerhaeuser Paper Company, according to the Longview Fire Marshal, Jon Dunaway.

Industrial Way is closed in both directions from Washington Way to Oregon Way, WSDOT SW said. They are asking the public to avoid the area and to expect delays.

Dozens of fire personnel from across Cowlitz County have been fighting the blaze. Dunaway said the fire is contained to the property, but smoke is still hanging low. Residents are being asked to stay indoor, and to keep doors and windows closed.

"We arrived along with, Longview fire department arrived with Cowlitz to fire and rescue. We found a sizable fire and we needed more resources 53 we called in multiple agencies from Cowlitz county, as well as Clark County," said Dunaway.

KGW received multiple news tips from people reporting to have seen heavy smoke in the area Tuesday afternoon.

All workers and fire crews are accounted for with no injuries. The fire marshal said some of the equipment from the paper company were damaged in the fire.

"There has been some equipment on site that was damaged but… Again we are surrounding it and we are working the fire, and this is going to be a long-term incident in terms of being able to get through the piles and apply water and put the fire out."

No information has been released as to what caused the fire.

"There will be an investigation at some point. That’s going to be much later into this incident and we hope to learn more and as soon as we know more, we will be releasing the information," said the Longview Fire Marshal.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

