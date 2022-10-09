Wildfire near Larch Mountain burns 70 acres Sunday night

Dubbed the Nakia Creek Fire, the fire is on remote land managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources, but its flames can be seen for miles around.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A fire burning on the southwest side of Larch Mountain, north of Washougal, Wash., has burned almost 70 acres as of Sunday night, the Washington Department of Natural Resources said.

Crews first responded to the fire at 4:37 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Now named the Nakia Creek Fire, the wildfire is burning in grass and brush.

Air resources will be assigned to the fire in the morning, the DNR said.

DNR crews are responding to the #NakiaCreekfFire near Larch Mountain in Clark County. The fire is estimated at 70 acres and is burning in grass and brush. Air resources will be assigned to the fire during daylight hours. Updates as conditions change. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) October 10, 2022

A spokesman with East County Fire & Rescue described the fire as "very remote and very rural." No evacuations are planned at this time, he said.

However, the mountaintop wildfire is very visible. Flames were reported to KGW by people in east Vancouver, Camas, Washougal, Gresham, Troutdale, and even atop the hills in Southwest Portland.

This is a developing story. KGW will bring you more information as it becomes available.