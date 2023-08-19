Lookout Fire in Lane County expands closures to include Blue Pool, Sahalie Falls and other popular recreation areas

The Lookout Fire is burning in the Willamette National Forest. The closure order is for public and firefighters safety. It will be in effect until Sept. 18.

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The emergency closure order issued for the Lookout Fire in Lane County expanded as of Friday evening. It now includes Blue Pool, also known as Tamolitch Falls, Sahalie Falls and other popular recreation areas, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The rapidly-growing fire burning was reported first on Aug. 5 and has grown to 8,609 acres, and is 0% contained. It is burning in the Willamette National Forest north of the community of McKenzie Bridge.

The closure order is for public and firefighters safety. It will be in effect until Sept. 18, unless conditions change.

Other closures include multiple trails, trailheads and campgrounds including Buck Mountain and Lookout Creek Old Growth trailheads, and the Mona and Paradise campgrounds. Visit the U.S. Forest Service's website for the full list of closures.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has invoked an Emergency Conflagration Act to make more resources available for firefighters. The act clears the way for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local crews in battling the fire.

A total of 350 personnel are currently battling the fire.

Evacuations