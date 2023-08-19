Lookout Fire in Lane County expands closures to include Blue Pool, Sahalie Falls and other popular recreation areas

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The emergency closure order issued for the Lookout Fire in Lane County expanded as of Friday evening. It now includes Blue Pool, also known as Tamolitch Falls, Sahalie Falls and other popular recreation areas, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The rapidly-growing fire burning was reported first on Aug. 5 and has grown to 8,609 acres, and is 0% contained. It is burning in the Willamette National Forest north of the community of McKenzie Bridge.
The closure order is for public and firefighters safety. It will be in effect until Sept. 18, unless conditions change.
Other closures include multiple trails, trailheads and campgrounds including Buck Mountain and Lookout Creek Old Growth trailheads, and the Mona and Paradise campgrounds. Visit the U.S. Forest Service's website for the full list of closures.
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has invoked an Emergency Conflagration Act to make more resources available for firefighters. The act clears the way for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local crews in battling the fire.
A total of 350 personnel are currently battling the fire.
Evacuations
- A Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation notice is in effect for Taylor Road, North Bank Road, all areas north of Highway 126 between Blue River Reservoir Road and Drury Lane, Mona Campground and Lookout Campground, H.J. Andrews Headquarters and the area west of of Highway 126 from Scott Road north into Linn County.
- Level 2 "Be Set" evacuation notices are in place for Highway 126 from the Highway 242 junction to Scott Road, Belknap Springs Road South, Belknap Hot Springs Road, and the area east of Highway 126 from Scott Road north into Linn County.
- Level 1 "Be Ready" notices are in place for areas south of Highway 126 from Blue River Reservoir Road east to Foley Ridge Road and along McKenzie River Drive.
Visit the Lookout Fire's information page on Facebook and this evacuation info page or go to the Lookout Fire's entry on Inciweb.