KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a wildfire that broke out in eastern Klickitat County on Saturday evening and has already burned more than 300 acres.

The fire started about 1:40 p.m. in the generator unit of a wind turbine about 12 miles south of Bickleton in rural Klickitat County.

Flames engulfed the turbine 300 feet about the ground, Klickitat County Emergency Management said. When melted sections of the turbine fell to the ground, they ignited grass, brush and timber.

The fire has since spread across between 350 to 500 acres and into steep terrain with the help of gusty winds.

As of 8 p.m. firefighters from across Klickitat County had been dispatched to the fire, including 25 fire units, 2 dozers and 2 engines from DNR, authorities said.

The fire is currently estimated to be 20 percent contained.

State mobilization has been authorized for the fire, which the Washington County Fire Marshal has called the Juniper Fire.

As a precaution, three homes have been placed on a level three evacuation notification by the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office. Fire crews will be stationed at the residences overnight.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.










