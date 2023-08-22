Fire near Vernonia prompts evacuation orders

A Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation order was lowered to a Level 1 (Be Ready) notice Tuesday morning.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A fire a few miles northwest of Vernonia prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders for people living on Burn Road on Monday night. That evacuation order was lowered to a Level 1 (Be Ready) notice Tuesday morning and will remain in place until the fire is extinguished, according to the Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District.

There was also a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice for people living on Flack Road and Creek View Lane. The agency lifted that evacuation order Tuesday morning.

"All residents that were under evacuation notice are welcome to come home," the Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District said on Facebook.

The fire, known as the Keasey Road Fire, started in Columbia County Monday night. It's currently unclear how many acres have burned. Fire crews worked hot spots to make sure the fire didn't spread Monday night.

"Vernonia Fire was able to fly our drone with thermal imaging this morning prior to sunrise and identify problem areas inside the fire lines that will be addressed by crews this morning," the Vernonia Rural Fire Protect District said on Facebook.

The agency asked people traveling near the fire to be cautious, as fire crews are working on the roads.

Here's what evacuation levels mean

Level 1 Notice - Be Ready: Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 Notice - Be Set: This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment's notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Level 3 Notice - Go Now: Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately. Listen to local media and watch for emergency personnel who may be coming by to give further instructions regarding the evacuation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.

