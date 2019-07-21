KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire that broke out in eastern Klickitat County on Saturday evening has burned 500 acres, and has been mostly contained into the Pine Creek drainage area south of Bickleton, Washington, authorities said Sunday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported to people or livestock, and no structures have burned, fire officials said.

State mobilization was authorized Saturday night for the fire, which the Washington County Fire Marshal has called the Juniper Fire. Crews have been working Sunday on a 100-foot containment line around the fire.

On Saturday night, three homes were placed on a level three evacuation notification as a precaution by the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office. Fire crews were stationed at the residences overnight.

The fire started about 1:40 p.m. in the generator unit of a wind turbine about 12 miles south of Bickleton in rural Klickitat County.

Flames engulfed the turbine 300 feet about the ground, Klickitat County Emergency Management said. When melted sections of the turbine fell to the ground, they ignited grass, brush and timber.

The fire has been burning in grass, sagebrush and timber, according to the state fire marshal's office.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, firefighters from across Klickitat County had been dispatched to the fire, including 25 fire units, 2 dozers and 2 engines from DNR, authorities said. The state fire marshal's office said two strike teams and three hand crews were ordered to the scene.

On Sunday, fire officials said about 120 people are working the fire.