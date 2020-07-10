Important deadline coming up for people whose homes or businesses burned in Oregon wildfires

Property owners must submit a form for a right-of-entry permit by Friday, Oct. 16, to allow cleanup crews to remove hazardous substances from their property.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An important deadline is approaching for Oregon wildfire victims.

Property owners whose homes or businesses were lost in this year's wildfires need to fill out and submit a form for a right-of-entry permit by Friday, Oct. 16.

The permit allows cleanup crews to come onto a person's property and remove household hazardous waste or other hazardous substances. The service, which is funded by federal and state government, is free for property owners in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn and Marion counties.

It's important to note that homeowners must submit the form to their county, not the state. Property owners can contact their county for more information on how to submit the access agreement: