How to donate to help victims of the Gray and Oregon Road wildfires | KREM Cares Help 2 Northwest

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Those looking to help local families devastated by the Gray and Oregon Road wildfires are encouraged to donate to the local American Red Cross. Once on the donation page, look for "I Want to Support" and select "Your Local Red Cross."
KREM 2 News has partnered with the following organizations to raise funds for the Red Cross Northwest:
Wildfires fueled by strong winds swept through the towns of Medical Lake and Elk, Wash., leaving over 200 structures destroyed and dozens of families displaced. Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in response.
While crews continue to battle the flames, recovery efforts are underway. It will take time to determine what physical goods will be needed. At this time, monetary donations to the local Red Cross are the best way to help.
