How to donate to help victims of the Gray and Oregon Road wildfires | KREM Cares Help 2 Northwest

A state of emergency has been declared in Spokane County due to the wildfires burning around the area.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Those looking to help local families devastated by the Gray and Oregon Road wildfires are encouraged to donate to the local American Red Cross. Once on the donation page, look for "I Want to Support" and select "Your Local Red Cross."

A state of emergency has been declared in Spokane County due to the wildfires burning around the area, the county Board of Commissioners announced Saturday. The declaration will allow for state and federal assistance to come into Spokane County.

It's early on in the recovery process. Crews are still working to determine what other items are needed. Stay tuned to look for other ways you can help.

