Fire investigators: Sparks from tractor trailer or cigarette butts likely caused Highway 99E fire

CANBY, Ore. — Sparks from a tractor trailer that drove off Highway 99E and hit a barrier likely started a fire on July 14 between Oregon City and Canby, according to Clackamas Fire.

On Tuesday, the fire department announced it completed its investigation. Clackamas Fire also said cigarette butts could have caused the fire.

The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. about three miles north of Canby near South End Road and prompted a Level 3 "go now" and Level 2 "get set" evacuation order for some residents. Fire agencies from around the area were able to get a handle on the fire and lift evacuations several hours later.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Brown urged Oregonians to make a plan with their families so they're ready to evacuate if necessary and to sign up for local alerts.

"We must be prepared, each and every one of us," Brown said. "Last year's historic fire season taught us that being prepared can truly be the difference between life and death... Get two weeks ready. And when you're asked to evacuate, please just do it."

Gov. Brown said there are nine large fires burning across the state. The Bootleg Fire, which is the largest in the U.S., has burned nearly 390,000 acres in Southern Oregon.