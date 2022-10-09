With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon wakes up to hazy skies

The air quality in Oregon ranges from healthy to very unhealthy Saturday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location.

A look at the interactive Air Quality Index (AQI) map from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on Saturday morning shows that the air quality across much of the state is in the moderate range. But in some areas of the state, the air quality is much worse. For example, in Oakridge, where the Cedar Creek Fire is burning, the air quality rated as very unhealthy. And in areas of northeast Oregon, where the Double Creek Fire is burning, the air quality rated as unhealthy.

KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness reported Saturday morning that the reason the skies in Portland and much of northwest Oregon are so hazy is because the smoke plume from the Cedar Creek Fire burning east of Eugene made a big shift overnight.

The smoke plume from the #CedarCreekFire made a big shift overnight, it's why our sky is so hazy this morning in Portland, and much of NW Oregon #kgwweather #kgwnews #orwx pic.twitter.com/XNxdK3Ldh3 — Chris McGinness (@McGinnessPDX) September 10, 2022

How to check the air quality in your area

The DEQ and partner agencies monitor smoke levels and provide reports on how clean the air is and any potential health risks.

People who want to know what the air quality in their neighborhood looks like can visit the Air Quality Index (AQI) interactive map on the DEQ website. The AQI map uses a color-coded system ranging from "Good" (labeled by green dots), which means air pollution posts little to no risk, to "Hazardous" (labeled by maroon dots), meaning air quality is unhealthy for everyone.

The Environmental Protection Agency also has an online tool where people can type in their zip code, city or state to view the air quality index.

#DYK AQI is an index for reporting daily air quality? It tells you how clean or polluted your air is and what health problems air pollution can trigger. Find out more about how the #AQI works and what each color means. https://t.co/sdYdyeuXOf pic.twitter.com/qe3yoBtjsM — airnow (@AIRNow) May 19, 2022

How to protect yourself from smoke

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs. People most at risk include infants, young kids, older adults and people with certain medical conditions such as heart or lung disease.

The DEQ recommends people take precautions when smoke levels are high:

Stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed

Avoid outdoor activities

Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers