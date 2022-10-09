With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon wakes up to hazy skies

PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location.
A look at the interactive Air Quality Index (AQI) map from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on Saturday morning shows that the air quality across much of the state is in the moderate range. But in some areas of the state, the air quality is much worse. For example, in Oakridge, where the Cedar Creek Fire is burning, the air quality rated as very unhealthy. And in areas of northeast Oregon, where the Double Creek Fire is burning, the air quality rated as unhealthy.
KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness reported Saturday morning that the reason the skies in Portland and much of northwest Oregon are so hazy is because the smoke plume from the Cedar Creek Fire burning east of Eugene made a big shift overnight.
How to check the air quality in your area
The DEQ and partner agencies monitor smoke levels and provide reports on how clean the air is and any potential health risks.
People who want to know what the air quality in their neighborhood looks like can visit the Air Quality Index (AQI) interactive map on the DEQ website. The AQI map uses a color-coded system ranging from "Good" (labeled by green dots), which means air pollution posts little to no risk, to "Hazardous" (labeled by maroon dots), meaning air quality is unhealthy for everyone.
The Environmental Protection Agency also has an online tool where people can type in their zip code, city or state to view the air quality index.
How to protect yourself from smoke
Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs. People most at risk include infants, young kids, older adults and people with certain medical conditions such as heart or lung disease.
The DEQ recommends people take precautions when smoke levels are high:
- Stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed
- Avoid outdoor activities
- Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers
The DEQ notes that cloth, dust and surgical masks don't protect people from harmful particles in smoke. A particulate respirator marked with the word "NIOSH" can help prevent smoke exposure.