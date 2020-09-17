Gov. Brown to give update on Oregon wildfires

PORTLAND, Oregon — On Thursday afternoon, Oregon Governor Kate Brown will hold a wildfire press briefing.
The briefing will start at 1 p.m. KGW will live stream it in the media player above as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
Gov. Brown will be joined by State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple, Doug Grafe, Chief of Fire Protection at the Oregon Department of Forestry, Andrew Phelps, Director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, Adjutant General Stencel, Kris Strickler, Director of Oregon Department of Transportation and Gabriela Goldfarb, Environmental Public Health Section Manager at the Oregon Health Authority.
Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) simulcasts will also be available.