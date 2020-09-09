Watch Live: Gov. Brown gives update on wildfires in Oregon

Thousands of people have been evacuated across the state as fires, fueled by strong winds and hot, dry conditions, have broken out across the state.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will speak at noon Wednesday about the wildfires in the state.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. KGW will live stream the briefing in the media player above and on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Thousands of people have been evacuated across the state as fires, fueled by strong winds and hot, dry conditions, have broken out across the state.

On Tuesday, the governor invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to four major wildfires burning in Oregon. The emergency declaration allows the state fire marshal to mobilize resources to assist local resources battling the fires.

Brown called the fires "an unprecedented and significant fire event for our state."

The declaration was issued in response to the Santiam Fire in Marion County's Santiam Canyon, the Lionshead Fire burning just west of Warm Springs, the Holiday Farm Fire burning in rural Lane County near McKenzie Bridge, and the Almeda Fire in Jackson County.

The Santiam and Lionshead fires have burned more than 200,000 acres, the Holiday Farm Fire has grown from 37,000 acres to 105,000 acres, and the Almeda Fire has burned between 1,500 and 2,000 acres.