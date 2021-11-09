Forest fire burns estimated 30+ acres northwest of Scappoose

Officials said the fire is 15% contained as of 7 p.m. and no homes are in immediate danger.

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. — A fire has burned at least 30 acres in a forested area northwest of Scappoose on Saturday, fire officials said.

At 2:50 p.m., crews responded to fire about four miles northeast of Alder Creek Road in the Bunker Hill area, the Scappoose Fire District said in a press release. The cause is under investigation.

The fire was 15% contained as of 7 p.m. and no homes were in immediate danger.

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area until the fire is under control.

The fire is in the Oregon Department of Forestry's jurisdiction. Firefighters from Scappoose, Vernonia and Columbia River Fire & Rescue are responding.