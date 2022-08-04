Lind Fire.

WSP says troopers are in the area of the town of Lind, assisting with evacuations. At this time, 10 homes have been lost.

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — A growing wildfire has been reported three miles south of Lind, according to Washington State Patrol District 4.

The fire started at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Thursday and is currently burning 2,000 acres and growing, according to the Washington State Fire Marshal. 91 Avista customers in Lind are without power due to the fire.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports that the entire town of Lind is being evacuated. The Washington Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) said the fire could pass through the city.

The sheriff's office said all of the individuals are being evacuated to the Ritzville Grade School. According to WSDOT East, Highway 395 has been reopened, but crews are on standby if the fire warrants a closure. State Route 21 is also open, but residents are being advised that there are some low visibility areas.

Update regarding the wildfire burning south of Lind: We have reopened US 395 in the area but our crews are on standby if the fire warrants a closure. State Route 21 is also open but be advised there are some low visibility areas. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 4, 2022

At this time, 10 homes have been lost. Homes, crops and infrastructure are threatened by the fire, according to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the request of Fire Chief Kevin Starring, Adams County Fire District 2.

Adams County Fire management is heading to assist. Emergency management is aware of the fire, according to the sheriff's office.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

