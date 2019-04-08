CANYONVILLE, Ore. — Firefighting crews on the Milepost 97 fire have reached 50% containment as of Sunday.

The crews have completely surrounded the perimeter of the now 13,119-acre fire through a combination of hand-dug lines and bulldozer constructed trenches.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said in a statement that a Level 1 evacuation remains in effect, and that residents should be ready to evacuate.

The ODF also said a high pressure weather system is to remain above the fire, keeping temperatures high and humidity low. More smoke may begin to rise from the area as previously unburned sections inside the perimeter begin to burn.

The fire has yet to burn any major structures, but the ODF estimates that it has cost $14.9 million.

