CANYONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry says firefighters have gotten the upper hand on a wildfire that charred over 13,000 acres and is now 65% contained.

The department said Tuesday that after intensive efforts to combat the Milepost 97 Fire, caused by an illegal abandoned campfire on July 24, firefighters are now securing lines around the fire, felling hazardous trees and mopping up to prevent any further spread.

The fire burned alongside Interstate 5 in southern Oregon near the town of Canyonville. No structures were damaged.

Almost 1,200 people were involved in fighting the first large fire of Oregon's young fire season.

