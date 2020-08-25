Firefighter killed in Wasco County helicopter crash

The chopper went down in the Mt. Hood National Forest.

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — A firefighter died Monday in a helicopter accident in the Mt. Hood National Forest.

According to the Wasco County Sheriff's Office, the firefighter was conducting bucket drops to help battle the White River Fire.

The fire, which started August 17, is burning in rough terrain about 13 miles southeast of Government Camp.

It's spread across more than 1,000 acres and is only 5% contained.

There will be an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified.

The helicopter was a Type 1 K-MAX.