Oregon Veterans' Home 'sheltering in place' amid fire evacuations in The Dalles

The fire is burning off I-84 near milepost 87, on the east side of The Dalles. Some residents are being evacuated. At least one home has caught on fire.

THE DALLES, Ore. — A fire that broke out in The Dalles along the Columbia River Gorge on Wednesday evening prompted evacuation orders and burned at least one home.

The fire was located off I-84, near milepost 87 on the east side of The Dalles — near a mobile home and RV park on a hill above the interstate.

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. Level 3 "Go Now" orders were issued for areas east of Veterans Drive from Summit Drive to Eightmile Road and Viewpoint Road. Level 2 "Get Ready" warnings were issued east of Eightmile Road to Company Hollow Road.

The evacuation area includes the Oregon Veterans' Home, a residential center for disabled veterans. However, WCSO later clarified that residents of the center are "sheltering in place" instead of evacuating.

"There are numerous fire engines surrounding the structure to protect the building, its residents and staff," the agency said in an update.

Gateway Church at 1111 Dry Hollow Road has been set up as a Red Cross shelter for evacuees. WCSO said that anyone in need of assistance should head to the church or contact the emergency information line at 541-506-2792.

I-84 still appeared to be open as of 7:15 p.m., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation's Tripcheck.

A video shared with KGW showed a home on a hill with flames seen on the roof. The video shows the perspective from across the river on the Washington side of the Columbia River.

Later photos sent in by another viewer showed the same home fully engulfed in flames.

A KGW viewer also sent another video of a plume of smoke seen while driving east on the interstate through The Dalles.

KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino said that the closeness of the smoke plume to the ground, visible on KGW's skycam on the Oregon Veterans' Home, demonstrated the strength of the winds fanning those flames. Sustained winds clocked in at 22 mph, with gusts reaching 35 mph.

"That is way too strong for firefighters," Zaffino said. "I mean, it's tough to combat that when the winds is pushing the flames that high, and the low humidity is not helping the cause either."

This story is developing and may be updated as more details become available.

