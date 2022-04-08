Fire breaks out near I-84 in The Dalles

The fire is separate from the Miller Road wildfire burning near Maupin, about 30 miles south of The Dalles.

THE DALLES, Ore. — A large fire broke out near Interstate 84 in The Dalles Thursday morning. Video shot by KGW reporters shows a plume of smoke billowing from a site to the south of the freeway, with emergency vehicles blocking Exit 87 to U.S. Highway 197.

The fire is separate from the Miller Road wildfire currently burning near Maupin, about 30 miles south of The Dalles, which began on Tuesday and has since grown to more than 10,000 acres, an area roughly the size of the city of Corvallis, and prompted evacuation orders.

Officials at the Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue Department said Thursday morning the fire in The Dalles was at the site of a treatment plant for manufacturing railroad ties operated by AmeriTies, but an AmeriTies spokesperson told KGW it was a brush fire to the east of the facility and not on the property.

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced shortly before noon that Highway 197 was closed in The Dalles due to the fire, including the exit from Interstate 84. The closure stretches from the interstate to the intersection with State Route 30, although State Route 30 itself remains open, ODOT said.

All available firefighters from Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue have been dispatched, the agency said, and mutual aid from surrounding fire agencies has been called in.

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office initially issued a Level 2 evacuation warning for the Columbia Heights area, but later reduced them to a Level 1 notice. No new evacuations had been issued on the fire as of shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

