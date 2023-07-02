Fireworks may have sparked wildfire south of Waldport

Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue says the remnants of firework mortars were found near the fire that caused temporary evacuations late Sunday afternoon.

WALDPORT, Ore. — A wildfire that has since been contained in Lincoln County south of the town of Waldport late Sunday afternoon may have been sparked by fireworks according to fire officials.

While evacuation orders have since been lifted, Lincoln County Emergency Management advised residents to evacuate immediately due to "extreme fire danger" around 4:30 p.m.

"Although the investigation is still ongoing, the deputy state fire marshal did recover remnants of firework mortars near the seat of the fire," Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue told KGW.

All evacuation orders were lifted just after 6 p.m. and residents were told they could return to their homes.

- Evacuation Notices Cancelled for Area South of Waldport - All Wildfire evacuations for South of Waldport have been... Posted by Lincoln County Oregon Emergency Management on Sunday, July 2, 2023

"Do not stop to gather your belongings or protect your home. Follow your emergency plan," the office said in their advisories.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office gave the all clear on their emergency notification system about 90 minutes after the first order was issued.

Highway 101 was closed for several hours. Lanes were getting through by 8:00 p.m. according to TripCheck.

Officials remind residents to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice in case of a wildfire.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here