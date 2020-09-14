Drakes Crossing Fire Dept. working round the clock to spare homes from Santiam Fire

Many volunteer firefighters live right near the blaze. Their goal, day in and day out, to keep the Santiam Fire away from their homes.

DRAKE CROSSING, Ore. — Some homes in the northwest part of Marion County have been spared by the Santiam Fire. And if you ask Drakes Crossing Fire Chief Fred Patterson, that’s largely in part of his team of about 20 volunteers.

All his firefighters are working for free, building fireline by hand and with equipment, some of it donated. Many live in the community, which until Sunday evening was a Level 3 evacuation level. Their goal, day in and day out, to keep the Santiam Fire away from their homes.

The fire tore through the area Monday night. If you drive through the woods now in the foothills of the Cascades, they’re almost unrecognizable.

“Just like a moonscape,” Patterson says. “It was so hot. The timber burned to the ground.” He says it’s been long, grueling days but he hasn’t had any complaints from his team.

“There hasn’t been any time in the past 5 days where I haven’t slept for 2 hours or more,” says volunteer firefighter Chris Debrito, who just finished up another round of bulldozing.

“It’s been tough emotionally, knowing that my house is just down the road.”

It’s been a close call for a lot of these structures. Chief Patterson says the black of the fire in some spots is half a mile from homes.