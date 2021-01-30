Detroit still waiting to rebuild 5 months after devastating wildfires

Since those fires, the resort town has basically turned into a ghost town, according to some residents. The town still doesn't have running water.

DETROIT, Ore. — The city of Detroit was forever changed last summer when wildfires destroyed dozens of homes and businesses. It’s been nearly five months since those fires and the recovery has been slow, especially considering the town doesn’t have any running water.

Since those fires, the resort town has basically turned into a ghost town, according to some of the residents who are waiting to rebuild their homes that they lost.

Mayor Jim Trett said the town’s water system was destroyed during the fire and they have to start from scratch. Having no running water is why many residents haven’t been able to return or rebuild.

“We have a temporary water treatment facility we purchased from Utah, and once that’s here we’ll hopefully get water in,” said Trett. He said it could be another month, at least, until they have running water again.

Dozens of homes and buildings were lost last summer, including Joe Connor’s home. However, his restaurant made it. Connor said he’s been dealing with insurance companies for his home and a separate insurance company for his restaurant that suffered some minor damage. Connor, who has been staying with family members, said he just ordered a manufactured home that is expected to be ready in the next four to six months.