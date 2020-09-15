Community members thank firefighters, volunteers and other heroes battling Oregon wildfires

Firefighters work long hours in treacherous conditions, putting their lives on the line every day to protect us. Oregonians have noticed.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is suffering through a historic number of wildfires burning in the state. Thousands have been forced to evacuate. Many have lost their homes and their livelihoods. Some have lost their lives.

The damage would be even worse if it weren't for firefighters and volunteers working long hours in treacherous conditions to keep the fires from spreading farther. They put their lives on the line every day to protect us.

Oregonians have noticed, offering their gratitude to firefighters, volunteers and other heroes battling the wildfires.

KGW posted a thank you to all emergency responders on Facebook and as of Tuesday afternoon, the post had generated more than 1,600 positive reactions, was shared more than 350 times and prompted 150 comments of gratitude and support:

Here are some of our favorite comments: