x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Wildfire

Community members thank firefighters, volunteers and other heroes battling Oregon wildfires

Firefighters work long hours in treacherous conditions, putting their lives on the line every day to protect us. Oregonians have noticed.
Credit: Jordan Pollack, Breitenbush Fire Chief
A firefighter battles the Lionshead Fire burning in Marion County, Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is suffering through a historic number of wildfires burning in the state. Thousands have been forced to evacuate. Many have lost their homes and their livelihoods. Some have lost their lives.

The damage would be even worse if it weren't for firefighters and volunteers working long hours in treacherous conditions to keep the fires from spreading farther. They put their lives on the line every day to protect us.

RELATED: Help Oregon and Washington residents affected by the wildfires

Oregonians have noticed, offering their gratitude to firefighters, volunteers and other heroes battling the wildfires.

KGW posted a thank you to all emergency responders on Facebook and as of Tuesday afternoon, the post had generated more than 1,600 positive reactions, was shared more than 350 times and prompted 150 comments of gratitude and support:

Here are some of our favorite comments:

Share your pictures with us on the KGW app — and tell us a little bit about your heroes.

RELATED: Find the news near you with the KGW app

Related Articles