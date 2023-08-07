Fire burning in Columbia River Gorge closes several hiking trails

The fire is burning in between Hood River and Cascade Locks. Several areas and trails are closed including Mount Defiance Trail #413 and Starvation Creek State Park.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Ore. — Lightning sparked a fire in the Columbia River Gorge that has closed several trails in between Hood River and Cascade Locks, according to the Columbia River Gorge Forest Service.

The fire is burning in the area of Warren Creek, around 1,200 feet in elevation, the forest service said. Nearby Mt. Defiance Trail #413 and Starvation Ridge Trail #414 are closed due to safety.

Access to Starvation Creek State Park and and all trails at the park, including the Historic Columbia River Hwy. State Trail, are also closed, Oregon State Parks said.

At this point, Interstate 84 appears to be open, according to Trip Check.

Due to a lightning-caused fire burning in the vicinity of Warren Creek (approx 1,200 ft up) we are temporarily closing two trails that are in close proximity for public safety:

- Mt. Defiance Trail (#413)

- Starvation Ridge Trail (#414)

