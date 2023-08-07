Fire burning in Columbia River Gorge closes several hiking trails

HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Ore. — Lightning sparked a fire in the Columbia River Gorge that has closed several trails in between Hood River and Cascade Locks, according to the Columbia River Gorge Forest Service.
The fire is burning in the area of Warren Creek, around 1,200 feet in elevation, the forest service said. Nearby Mt. Defiance Trail #413 and Starvation Ridge Trail #414 are closed due to safety.
Access to Starvation Creek State Park and and all trails at the park, including the Historic Columbia River Hwy. State Trail, are also closed, Oregon State Parks said.
At this point, Interstate 84 appears to be open, according to Trip Check.
Download the KGW News app: Download for iPhone here | Download for Android here
Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV: How to add app to your device here
See a typo in this article? Email web@kgw.com for corrections