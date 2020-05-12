Clackamas firefighter builds school desks for kids impacted by wildfires, COVID-19

Brian Baker drew inspiration from similar efforts around the country to help children with distance learning.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon's historic wildfires over the summer may be extinguished, but the fight toward recovery burns on for firefighter and paramedic Brian Baker.

He has worked as a firefighter for about three decades, serving Clackamas Fire for 25 years.

Baker, like many Oregonians, felt the need to give back to people who lost so much.

"Do something positive," he said. "Something that is achievable by me."

After inspiration from nonprofit Desks for Distance, Baker decided he could use his skills to build new school desks for children in his community.

"I can knock out about 10 in an afternoon," he said.

So far, Baker has made about 60 wooden desks from scratch. The desks are sent to children learning from home or in learning hubs, which are spaced-out portable classrooms.

Some of Baker's desks now sit in a learning hub in Detroit, Oregon, one of the cities hardest hit by wildfire damage.

"Brian is a stand-up guy," Santiam Elementary Principal Margo Williams said.

Williams and her team have taken on both COVID-19 and historic disaster in 2020. She said every bit of help goes a long way.

"It's been difficult. Some of our staff lost their homes, everything," Williams said. "We have probably 50 families who have lost their homes."

Baker said local companies have donated lumber and supplies toward the desk effort, such as Long Brothers in Woodburn, Freres Building Supply in Stayton and Sublimity Building Supply.

"Providing [students] consistency, some security and access to learning and education," Williams said. "Normally we like to give back to our families, so it's different being on the receiving end."

For Baker, the work is personal. He hopes others join the cause by reaching out online and sending a message of hope to kids who are having a difficult time.