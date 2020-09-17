City of Estacada comes together to help firefighters and fire victims

Anyone in need can either come to the pickup location and volunteers will fill their car, or they can have their necessities delivered.

ESTACADA, Ore. — The community of Estacada has come together in a big way to take care of firefighters and fire victims.

A group called Estacada Community Watch has set up a pickup and drop-off location at The Cazadero Steakhouse.

Eddie Karlin had to evacuate her home in Estacada last week and went to stay with her sister in Gresham. On Thursday, she picked up some necessities from the group.

"When I saw this on television last night and then again this morning, I decided to come over and grab a box," Karlin said. "They're going to have a lot of extra anyway."

Kim Thompson is the volunteer coordinator for Estacada Community Watch.

"We are getting clothing and toiletries and cat and dog food," Thompson said. "If people have a need and they make a request, we have it in a matter of hours."

Thompson says anyone in need can either come to the pickup location and volunteers will fill their car, or they can have their necessities delivered.

"If they can't get to us, we have community members and volunteers ready and willing to drive and donate and take whatever they need up," Thompson said.

Thompson says they are going to keep the donation site open as long as there's a need. It's also open 24/7.