CDOT urges travelers to avoid wildfire areas in Larimer, Boulder counties

Multiple mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in Boulder and Larimer counties.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is urging travelers to avoid areas impacted by wildfires in Larimer and Boulder counties, particularly State Highway 7 and US-34.

Recent activity from the Cameron Peak Fire and the new Calwood Fire has led to new mandatory evacuations in both counties on Saturday.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office issued new mandatory evacuation orders on Friday and Saturday:

The area on the east side of Glade Road from north Mildred Lane to north of Spring Canyon Ranch Road.

All of County Road 52E (Rist Canyon Road) from County Road 27 east to County Road 27E.

County Road 27 east to the Devils Backbone.

Highway 34 from the Dam Store to just west of Soul Shine Road.

Pinewood Reservoir to Flatiron Reservoir.

County Road 29 to the west side of County Road 27 north of Highway 34.

Voluntary evacuation orders were also issued:

County Road 38E from Rim Rock Valley Lane to South Bay.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) tweeted at 12:46 p.m. that fire crews were combating a blaze near the Cal-Wood Education Center. That's about 17 miles northwest of downtown Boulder.

The Town of Jamestown was evacuated, the Hall Ranch and Heil Valley trails are also being evacuated and several roads have been closed:

Olde Stage at Lee Hill Drive

Lee Hill Drive at Lefthand Canyon Drive

Broadway at US-36

Neva Road at US-36

Nelson Road at US-36

St. Vrain at US-36

Hygiene Road at US-36

Overland Road at CR-87

Overland Road at Peak-to-Peak Highway (CO-72)

Lefthand Canyon Drive at James Canyon Drive

Peak-to-Peak Highway (CO-72) at CO-7

South St. Vrain at Old South St. Vrain

Lefthand Canyon Drive at US-36

US-36 at CO-66

CDOT said that additional closures, including along US-36, are possible.