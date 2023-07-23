Broken Gate Fire burning near Wauna, Ore. off Highway 30 in Clatsop County

Firefighters are responding to a wildfire near Wauna, Ore. off Highway 30 that broke out Sunday afternoon, Mist-Birkenfeld Rural Fire Protection District say.

OREGON, USA — Firefighters are responding to a wildfire near Wauna, Ore. off Highway 30 in Clatsop County that broke out around 1:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Mist-Birkenfeld Rural Fire Protection District say.

Fire crews are on scene at the brush fire near the GP Wauna Mill along Highway 30 near Milepost 73 as of 3:56 p.m

Fire officials are asking the public to take extra precautions regarding compromised air quality and that the area may be seeing smoke drift into our airspace from this fire.

The Oregon Department of Forestry Astoria District and the Oregon Department of Forestry Columbia City Unit Office, Knappa Fire District, Westport Fire and Rescue Oregon, Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District, Warrenton Fire Department, and Lewis & Clark Volunteer Fire Department are all working to contain the fire.

South Fork hand crews are also assisting to put out the fire with private contractors and aircraft, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry Astoria District.

There are no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters at this time and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The story will be updated as we learn more details.