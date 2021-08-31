Fire leads to evacuations in The Dalles

Officials said people living southwest of 13th Street between Irvine Street and Verdant Street should evacuate immediately.

THE DALLES, Ore. — Some people on the west end of The Dalles are evacuating their homes because of a fire that broke out late Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 3:53 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 13th Street, a Wasco County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said. The Oregon Department of Forestry said it's estimated to be about 5 acres.

People living southwest of 13th Street from Irvine Street to Verdant Street are under level 3 evacuation orders and should leave their homes immediately. People on the north end of Sandlin Road are under a level 1 "be ready" evacuation order.